Taal Thok Ke: All those who forcibly convert are wrong, says Soumya Dutta

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 22, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has been at the center of controversies for many days. Shyam Manav has accused him of fooling people. Now there is a debate on this issue among logicians and religious leaders. In the show Taal Thok Ke, logician Soumya Dutta said that the one who forcefully converts, be it Pir, Pastor or Baba, all of them are wrong.