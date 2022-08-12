Taal Thok Ke: Anti-national 'argument' of KT Jaleel?

Kerala MLA KT Jaleel recently wrote on social media that there is no shine on Kashmir's face, people are sad. For the last several decades, the green color of the army has become the color of Kashmir, everywhere soldiers are seen with guns.

| Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:16 PM IST

Kerala MLA KT Jaleel recently wrote on social media that there is no shine on Kashmir's face, people are sad. For the last several decades, the green color of the army has become the color of Kashmir, everywhere soldiers are seen with guns.