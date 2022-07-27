NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Are Owaisi's allegations of discrimination between Kanwariyas and Namazis correct?

The Kanwar Yatra is over. Everyone saw how flowers were showered on the Kanwariyas. But AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi didn't take this well. Asaduddin Owaisi's statement has come on the warm welcome of Kanwariyas. Attacking the Yogi government, he has said that if a Muslim offers prayers in an open space even for a few minutes, then it becomes a dispute.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
