Taal Thok Ke: Arrogance on the mind, may God give 'sanmati' to everyone says Swami Prasad Maurya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
After AAP leader in Delhi, Bihar's Education Minister, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya has also given a controversial statement on Shri Ramcharitmanas. He says that there are some parts like this in the Ramayana written by Tulsidas ji. In which derogatory comments have been made about a particular caste. Swami Prasad Maurya further said that either these lines should be removed or Ramcharitmanas should be banned. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.

