Taal Thok Ke: Azam Khan sexiest comment over BJP'S MP Rama Devi sparks controversies

A day after politicians cutting across party lines demanded exemplary action against Samajawadi Party MP Azam Khan for his misogynistic remarks in Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rama Devi on Saturday said he should be suspended from the Lok Saba for five years and a mere apology from him for his remarks against her will not do.