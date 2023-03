videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: BJP gave a befitting reply to the allegations of SP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 07:42 PM IST

In the debate of Taal Thok Ke, when Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari said that the Parliament is stalled because the BJP is scared. After which BJP spokesperson KK Sharma gave figures regarding the increasing popularity of BJP, then SP spokesperson stopped speaking.