Taal Thok Ke: BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia responds to Mehbooba Mufti's allegations on Ram Nath Kovind

Droupadi Murmu has taken over as the 15th President of India, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind. Amid this, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti targeted former President Ram Nath Kovind and accused him of running the political agenda of BJP. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has also responded to Mehbooba on this matter.

| Updated: Jul 25, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Droupadi Murmu has taken over as the 15th President of India, succeeding Ram Nath Kovind. Amid this, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti targeted former President Ram Nath Kovind and accused him of running the political agenda of BJP. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has also responded to Mehbooba on this matter.