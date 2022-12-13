NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: China hatched a Galwan-like conspiracy in Tawang?

|Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:57 PM IST
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh gave a statement first in the Lok Sabha and then in the Rajya Sabha regarding the skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. While giving information about the situation on the border, he said that there was a scuffle with the Chinese soldiers on the border, whose Indian Army Gave a befitting reply. But the opposition has given political color to this issue. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah even said that we have failed to establish good relations with our neighboring countries. Watch the big debate in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.

