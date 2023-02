videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Conflict Between Two States Over Jyotirlinga

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:23 PM IST

Political battle has started in Assam and Maharashtra regarding Lord Mahadev. Actually an advertisement has been issued by the Government of Assam. In this advertisement people have been appealed to celebrate Mahashivratri at the 6th Jyotirlinga (Assam). After which the opposition parties of Maharashtra attacked the Chief Minister of Assam and the BJP. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.