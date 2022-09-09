NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Congress to become stronger by marketing of fear?

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that the padyatra is an attempt to understand what is happening at the ground level and at the same time it is an attempt to compensate for the damage done by the BJP and the RSS. On the allegations that this yatra is an attempt to save Congress, Rahul Gandhi said 'BJP-RSS are free to express their opinion but we are doing this 'yatra' to connect with the people.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 08:22 PM IST
