Taal Thok Ke: Does Mamta Banerjee not believe in Rahul Gandhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 10:27 PM IST

Due to uproar, sloganeering, noise and accusations, the proceedings of both the Houses of the Parliament were interrupted for the sixth consecutive day. Both the Houses have once again been adjourned till March 21. Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made such a statement on Rahul Gandhi that has given birth to a new debate. Mamta has said that Rahul Gandhi is Modi's biggest TRP.