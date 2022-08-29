Taal Thok Ke: Does reading Namaz spoil the 'atmosphere'?

In UP's Moradabad, police filed a case against people who were gathered and offering Namaz at their house. A case has been registered against 16 named and 10 unknown people. After this incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again got an opportunity to ask whether Muslims can no longer offer Namaz at home. He also questioned that is this an act of making Muslims second class citizens.

| Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

