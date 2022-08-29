NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Does reading Namaz spoil the 'atmosphere'?

In UP's Moradabad, police filed a case against people who were gathered and offering Namaz at their house. A case has been registered against 16 named and 10 unknown people. After this incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again got an opportunity to ask whether Muslims can no longer offer Namaz at home. He also questioned that is this an act of making Muslims second class citizens.

|Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
In UP's Moradabad, police filed a case against people who were gathered and offering Namaz at their house. A case has been registered against 16 named and 10 unknown people. After this incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi once again got an opportunity to ask whether Muslims can no longer offer Namaz at home. He also questioned that is this an act of making Muslims second class citizens.

All Videos

Aam Aadmi Party demands Delhi LG's resignation
2:4
Aam Aadmi Party demands Delhi LG's resignation
BJP once again attacks Delhi government
5:3
BJP once again attacks Delhi government
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces 10 lakh help to Ankita's family
2:52
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces 10 lakh help to Ankita's family
Accused in the Ankita murder case will be punished severely: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
4:24
Accused in the Ankita murder case will be punished severely: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Daughter-in-law gets entry in her in-laws' house with bulldozer in Bijnor
5:17
Daughter-in-law gets entry in her in-laws' house with bulldozer in Bijnor

Trending Videos

2:4
Aam Aadmi Party demands Delhi LG's resignation
5:3
BJP once again attacks Delhi government
2:52
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren announces 10 lakh help to Ankita's family
4:24
Accused in the Ankita murder case will be punished severely: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
5:17
Daughter-in-law gets entry in her in-laws' house with bulldozer in Bijnor
Taal thok ke,namaz controversy,namaz controversy in moradabad,moradabad news,moradabad controversy over namaz,asaduddin owaisi remark on moradabad namaz controversy,moradabad controversy news today,moradabad namaz controversy news,moradabad namaz controversy latest news,moradabad latest news on namaz controversy,moradabad juma namaj,moradabad samuhik namaz,Police registers case on reading Namaz,Controversy over reading namaz,Owaisi targets Yogi,