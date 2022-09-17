Taal Thok Ke: Elections after 13 months, so 'bet' on Nizam?

NewsVideos

Today, in the political headlines, there was a tremendous uproar regarding the Nizam of Hyderabad. The country got independence on 15 August 1947. But the merger of the princely state of Hyderabad in India took place in the year 1948. Today, the BJP is celebrating that day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' celebrations at Parade Ground in Hyderabad. In the name of Nizams, he targeted Asaduddin Owaisi in gestures. Watch the debate on this issue in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 08:39 PM IST
