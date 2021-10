Taal Thok Ke: Elections in Uttar Pradesh, 'spark' in Lakhimpur

Comparing Jammu and Kashmir with Uttar Pradesh (UP), where the controversy erupted after the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday called UP the "new Jammu and Kashmir". PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has also given a controversial statement on this.