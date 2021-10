Taal Thok Ke: Every terrorist attack will be avenged by 'Operation Clean'

Amid a series of targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the border state on October 23 and 24 to review the security situation. Meanwhile, Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Jammu region.