videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Faith cannot be mixed with science says Shivani Durga

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Mumbai is about to organize a two-day divine court. The ruckus on Dhirendra Shastri that started from Nagpur in Maharashtra has once again reached Maharashtra. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Shivani Durga said that faith cannot be mixed with science. The theory of science has failed many times.