Taal Thok Ke: Heated debate between the Hindu religion guru and leftist spokesperson on the Vedas.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham was in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh today. Where he also established his divine court. Dhirendra Shastri said that the pamphlet is from the time of Lord Valmiki. In the show Taal Thok Ke, there was a debate between Hindu religion guru Shivani Durga and the left leader regarding the Vedas