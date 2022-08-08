Taal Thok Ke: How is running bulldozer over an assaulter's illegal constructions politically motivated?

Today, the Yogi government has taken bulldozer action on the leader Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. The administration has started bulldozer action on all the illegal constructions of Shrikant Tyagi. The same bulldozer which is often being highlighted in political debates. This time too, when the bulldozer has run on the illegal construction of Srikanth, the opposition also saw politics in it.

| Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 08:32 PM IST

Today, the Yogi government has taken bulldozer action on the leader Shrikant Tyagi, who misbehaved with the woman in Noida. The administration has started bulldozer action on all the illegal constructions of Shrikant Tyagi. The same bulldozer which is often being highlighted in political debates. This time too, when the bulldozer has run on the illegal construction of Srikanth, the opposition also saw politics in it.