Taal Thok Ke: India has right over entire J&K, including PoK, says General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday asserted that India has the right over the entire Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and it is a political decision on how India will wrest it back from Pakistan. The Army will follow the orders. Watch this video to know more.