Taal Thok Ke: Indian Army's surgical strike on 'Tukde-tukde' gang?

The Indian Army has come down heavily against those who are trying to spread fake news about situation in Jamu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370. Activist Shehla Rashid was accused by the Army of levelling a series on baseless and fake allegations on the situation in the state. The Army has rubbished allegations of torture levelled by Shehla Rashid and in a statement released on Sunday, referred to her charges as "baseless".