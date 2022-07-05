Taal Thok Ke: Is Chhattisgarh Police's action motivated by political agenda?

Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. According to the information, Chhattisgarh Police came at 5 in the morning. The police also abused the guards at Rohit Ranjan's house. The question is, is the action of Chhattisgarh Police motivated by political agenda?

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

