Taal Thok Ke: Is Chhattisgarh Police's action motivated by political agenda?
Chhattisgarh Police tried to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan. According to the information, Chhattisgarh Police came at 5 in the morning. The police also abused the guards at Rohit Ranjan's house. The question is, is the action of Chhattisgarh Police motivated by political agenda?
