Taal Thok Ke: Is Pakistan afraid of losing PoK to India? Watch special debate

In this segment of Zee News, we bring to you panel discussion on concurrent issue. After the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, PoK now has been a centre of conflict between India and Pakistan, In this debate, we ask: Is Pakistan afraid of losing PoK to India? Watch special debate. #AbMissionPoK #PoKHamaraHai #TaalThokKe