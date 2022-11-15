NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Madrasa survey complete, mission incomplete?

|Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
The first round of the politics which started about three months ago regarding the survey of madrassas in UP has been completed today. The complete account of all the madrassas in 75 districts has now reached the UP government. The survey of madrassas was started from Assam. Three madrasas were demolished with bulldozers. After that, claims were also made in UP that the survey of madrassas is necessary so that it can be seen whether they have any terror link. The complete survey has been done, so the question is what wrong was found in the madrasas?

