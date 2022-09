Taal Thok Ke: Mohan Bhagwat interacts with Muslim children in Delhi Madrasa

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reached the madrassa in Old Delhi and met the children there. Bhagwat stayed in the madrasa for about 45 minutes, during which he also talked to the teachers about studies.