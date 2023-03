videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition Siege Vs Government Barricade

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:40 PM IST

In London, Rahul Gandhi surrounded PM Modi on all issues including Pulwama, Democracy, BJP, RSS, Pegasus. After which the ruling BJP launched an all-out attack on Rahul Gandhi in both the Houses of Parliament today. The BJP appeared to dominate the Congress on the statement made in London regarding democracy. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show.