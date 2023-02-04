videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's 'profit' in Adani's 'loss'?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Clouds of danger are hovering over Gautam Adani's Adani Group at this time. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that the agencies are doing their work and our eyes are on the issue. So TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that Adani's samdhi is connected with SEBI. Why are they not being taken out of SEBI investigation till now? Amidst the hue and cry of the opposition, there are speculations of uproar in the Parliament on Monday as well. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show