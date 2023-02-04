NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Opposition's 'profit' in Adani's 'loss'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Clouds of danger are hovering over Gautam Adani's Adani Group at this time. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today that the agencies are doing their work and our eyes are on the issue. So TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that Adani's samdhi is connected with SEBI. Why are they not being taken out of SEBI investigation till now? Amidst the hue and cry of the opposition, there are speculations of uproar in the Parliament on Monday as well. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke show

All Videos

Indian company suspends production of eye drops linked with 55 adverse events in the US
Indian company suspends production of eye drops linked with 55 adverse events in the US
Assam: Protest against arrest in child marriage case
1:37
Assam: Protest against arrest in child marriage case
Ramcharitmanas Row: Caste-system and discrimination are still visible- Akhilesh Yadav
2:20
Ramcharitmanas Row: Caste-system and discrimination are still visible- Akhilesh Yadav
80 Years of Howrah Bridge: What to Know Before Visiting | Zee News English
80 Years of Howrah Bridge: What to Know Before Visiting | Zee News English
Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jharkhand, accused Hemant Soren government of land grabbing
2:27
Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jharkhand, accused Hemant Soren government of land grabbing

Trending Videos

Indian company suspends production of eye drops linked with 55 adverse events in the US
1:37
Assam: Protest against arrest in child marriage case
2:20
Ramcharitmanas Row: Caste-system and discrimination are still visible- Akhilesh Yadav
80 Years of Howrah Bridge: What to Know Before Visiting | Zee News English
2:27
Home Minister Amit Shah reached Jharkhand, accused Hemant Soren government of land grabbing
Adani,Adani news,adani share news today,adani news today,adani hindenburg,adani enterprises latest news,adani power share news,Parliament ruckus,parliament ruckus over adani,parliament ruckus over adani case,Ruckus,Ruckus in Parliament,ruckus in parliament today,Pralhad Joshi,pralhad joshi speech,pralhad joshi interview,pralhad joshi on adani,pralhad joshi on adani case,hindenburg research adani,Hindenburg Research,opposition,opposition on adani,Budget,