Taal Thok Ke: Owaisi lashes out at Amit Shah for Gujarat 2002 remark

| Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Politics has intensified regarding Gujarat elections, Amit Shah had reached Gujarat to campaign for BJP. Where he gave a statement on the 2002 Gujarat riots. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on this. Attacking Amit Shah, AIMIM spokesperson said that Amit Shah is 'drunk on power' and what lesson did he teach in 2002?