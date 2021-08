Taal Thok Ke: Parliament's disdain is Congress's culture?

On Wednesday, Speaker Om Birla expressed disappointment as Lok Sabha could not function as per expectations during the monsoon session. The situation in the Rajya Sabha turned very bad on Tuesday and opposition MPs climbed the table and started creating a ruckus. Rajya Sabha Speaker Venkaiah Naidu became emotional on Wednesday over this incident and condemned the behavior of the opposition.