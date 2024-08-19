Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2779850https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/know-about-raksha-bandhan-2024-shubh-muhurat-2779850.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

know about Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat

Sonam|Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today is the last Monday of Sawan and many things are being said regarding the time and auspicious time of Rakshabandhan. Today, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated all over the country. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, many questions arise in everyone's mind. like what is the auspicious time. How long is Bhadra Kaal and what is the proper way to celebrate it according to the scriptures. So to answer all these questions, we are making this special show for you.

All Videos

Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case: No one else was involved in incident - Source
Play Icon11:46
Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case: No one else was involved in incident - Source
Know most accurate time to tie Rakhi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:30
Know most accurate time to tie Rakhi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 19th August 2024
Play Icon08:01
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 19th August 2024
Massive explosion in Israel's capital Tel Aviv
Play Icon01:57
Massive explosion in Israel's capital Tel Aviv
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 19 August 2024
Play Icon07:59
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 19 August 2024

Trending Videos

Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case: No one else was involved in incident - Source
play icon11:46
Kolkata Lady Doctor Rape Case: No one else was involved in incident - Source
Know most accurate time to tie Rakhi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:30
Know most accurate time to tie Rakhi from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 19th August 2024
play icon8:1
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 19th August 2024
Massive explosion in Israel's capital Tel Aviv
play icon1:57
Massive explosion in Israel's capital Tel Aviv
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 19 August 2024
play icon7:59
Watch Top 100 News of the Day, 19 August 2024