know about Raksha Bandhan 2024 Shubh Muhurat

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 11:34 AM IST

Today is the last Monday of Sawan and many things are being said regarding the time and auspicious time of Rakshabandhan. Today, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated all over the country. Every year on Raksha Bandhan, many questions arise in everyone's mind. like what is the auspicious time. How long is Bhadra Kaal and what is the proper way to celebrate it according to the scriptures. So to answer all these questions, we are making this special show for you.