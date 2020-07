Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi invited for Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir on August 5th

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Sources told Zee Media that PM Modi will remain in Ayodhya from 11 Am till 1:10 PM on August 5. Sources added that the prayers and other rituals related to 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Ram temple will begin at 8 AM on August 5.