videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: PM Modi's plan, 'Super Power' India!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 10:55 PM IST

The results of the assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya have come. BJP is coming to power in Tripura for the second consecutive time. In Nagaland, the BJP has won in alliance with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). In Meghalaya, the BJP did not get the success it had expected.