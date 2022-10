Taal Thok Ke: Politics begins over PM Modi's pilgrimages

Oct 24, 2022

PM Modi was in Ayodhya yesterday, before that in Badrinath and prior to that he was in Kedarnath. A leader commented that the Sangh should engage Modi in this work only. Another asked whether the PM belongs to only one religion? So in today's debate we will show the complete Dharma Yatra of Modi. Another question also arises that whether these pilgrimages of PM Modi outweigh the visits of other leaders of other parties?