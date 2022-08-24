NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Provocative slogans raised in Hyderabad after T Raja's release

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, accused of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad in Hyderabad, was greeted as if he had returned after winning a big battle when he reached home yesterday. On the other hand, there was a lot of uproar in different parts of Hyderabad in protest against the release of T Raja Singh and provoking slogans of 'Sir Tan Se Se Juda' were raised at various places.

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:46 PM IST
