Taal Thok Ke: Provocative slogans raised in Hyderabad after T Raja's release

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh, accused of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad in Hyderabad, was greeted as if he had returned after winning a big battle when he reached home yesterday. On the other hand, there was a lot of uproar in different parts of Hyderabad in protest against the release of T Raja Singh and provoking slogans of 'Sir Tan Se Se Juda' were raised at various places.

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

