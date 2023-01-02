NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Question on demonetisation is over?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
The discussion on the historic demonetisation in the year 2016 has started once again in the year 2023. After demonetisation, PM Modi was strongly criticized by the opposition. After which several petitions were filed against it in the Supreme Court. On Monday i.e. today, the Supreme Court has rejected all the petitions related to demonetisation by 4-1. After this decision, a war of words has again started between both the ruling party and the opposition. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.

