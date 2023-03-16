videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi's statement is not an insult to country says Congress spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

Even today, both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till tomorrow after the uproar, even today, where the ruling party remained adamant on demanding an apology for Rahul Gandhi's statement given in London, on the other hand, the opposition, including the Congress, criticized the BJP. Called an election conspiracy, Rahul Gandhi once again accused the central government of not allowing him to speak.