Taal Thok Ke: Rahul's questions have power or allegations are breathless?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:12 AM IST

In the budget session 2023, today once again the issue of Adani group echoed in the Lok Sabha. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi strongly attacked the Central Government, BJP, Gautam Adani, Anil Ambani and PM Modi. In response to which BJP has hit back at Rahul Gandhi by holding a press conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is to be held in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.