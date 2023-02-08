NewsVideos
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul's questions have power or allegations are breathless?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 12:12 AM IST
In the budget session 2023, today once again the issue of Adani group echoed in the Lok Sabha. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi strongly attacked the Central Government, BJP, Gautam Adani, Anil Ambani and PM Modi. In response to which BJP has hit back at Rahul Gandhi by holding a press conference. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech is to be held in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

DNA: Rahul 'fires' on Modi government on the pretext of Adani
11:17
DNA: Rahul 'fires' on Modi government on the pretext of Adani
DNA: When the British East India Company occupied the Awadh region in 1856
1:57
DNA: When the British East India Company occupied the Awadh region in 1856
Baat Pate Ki: Modi government surrounded on Adani's progress
46:28
Baat Pate Ki: Modi government surrounded on Adani's progress
Deshhit: The pictures that made the world cry....Middle-East
47:44
Deshhit: The pictures that made the world cry....Middle-East
DNA: Videos of devastation caused by earthquake in Turkey will make you cry
21:31
DNA: Videos of devastation caused by earthquake in Turkey will make you cry

