Taal Thok Ke: Riots conspiracy in PM Modi's Kanpur rally?

BJP alleges that before PM Modi's rally in Kanpur, Samajwadi Party had hatched a conspiracy to riot. Alleging further, BJP said that the Samajwadi Party vandalized its own vehicle by putting a BJP sticker and flag on it. Today's issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​- Does spoiling the atmosphere give electoral benefits?