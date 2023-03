videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sangeet Ragi told what is the most lacking in Rahul Gandhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's political knowledge, Professor Sangeet Ragi said that he does not understand Indian politics. Along with this, he said that efforts are being made to launch Rahul again and again.