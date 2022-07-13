NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Should Muslim society give fatwa against 'Gardan Kaat Gang'?

Throat-slitting threats are now being seen in UP and Bihar as well. Two people have been threatened with beheading in Bhagalpur and Varanasi for supporting Kanhaiya Lal on social media. In Bhagalpur, student leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Kunal Pandey has received a threatening letter. In Varanasi, Hindu leader Arun Pathak has also received a threatening letter. It is written in the letter that you too will have the same fate as Kamlesh Tiwari and Kanhaiya Lal. The question is whether Muslim society should give a fatwa against 'Gardan Kaat Gang'?

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
Throat-slitting threats are now being seen in UP and Bihar as well. Two people have been threatened with beheading in Bhagalpur and Varanasi for supporting Kanhaiya Lal on social media. In Bhagalpur, student leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Kunal Pandey has received a threatening letter. In Varanasi, Hindu leader Arun Pathak has also received a threatening letter. It is written in the letter that you too will have the same fate as Kamlesh Tiwari and Kanhaiya Lal. The question is whether Muslim society should give a fatwa against 'Gardan Kaat Gang'?

All Videos

Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha
7:6
Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
23:9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!
15:36
Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
3:35
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
3:10
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals

Trending Videos

7:6
Presidential Elections 2022: What will happen to me after elections, can't say - Yashwant Sinha
23:9
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country amid economic crisis
15:36
Time Machine: Indira buried Indian history under Red Fort!
3:35
Two arrested in connection with protest in Udaipur on June 20
3:10
Miscreants received funding for Kanpur violence, SIT investigation reveals
Taal thok ke,Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad,ABVP student leader Kunal Pandey,Kunal Pandey letter,Arun Pathak,Udaipur Case,kanhaiyalal case,Kamlesh Tiwari,arun pathak threat letter,ABVP latest news,Arun pathak varanasi,Kunal Pandey bhagalpur,Bhagalpur News,kanhaiyalal murder case,Hindi News,today up news,bhagalpur latest news,