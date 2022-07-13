Taal Thok Ke: Should Muslim society give fatwa against 'Gardan Kaat Gang'?

Throat-slitting threats are now being seen in UP and Bihar as well. Two people have been threatened with beheading in Bhagalpur and Varanasi for supporting Kanhaiya Lal on social media. In Bhagalpur, student leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Kunal Pandey has received a threatening letter. In Varanasi, Hindu leader Arun Pathak has also received a threatening letter. It is written in the letter that you too will have the same fate as Kamlesh Tiwari and Kanhaiya Lal. The question is whether Muslim society should give a fatwa against 'Gardan Kaat Gang'?

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:43 PM IST

Throat-slitting threats are now being seen in UP and Bihar as well. Two people have been threatened with beheading in Bhagalpur and Varanasi for supporting Kanhaiya Lal on social media. In Bhagalpur, student leader of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Kunal Pandey has received a threatening letter. In Varanasi, Hindu leader Arun Pathak has also received a threatening letter. It is written in the letter that you too will have the same fate as Kamlesh Tiwari and Kanhaiya Lal. The question is whether Muslim society should give a fatwa against 'Gardan Kaat Gang'?