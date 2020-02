Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Has Delhi approved Kejriwal's hat-trick or BJP's return?

The people of Delhi voted to form their government on February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) projected the voter turnout at 60.24% a poll of polls covering 10 exit polls gave 52 seats to AAP, 17 to the Bharatiya Janata Party and one to the Indian National Congress. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke Special Edition we ask- Kejriwal की hat-trick या BJP की वापसी.