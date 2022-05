Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Is Rahul Gandhi partying with the Chinese ambassador?

Congress took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Europe tour and in response, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Bagga shared a video of Rahul Gandhi partying abroad. A purported video is going viral, in which Rahul Gandhi is shown partying at a nightclub in Nepal. Along with Rahul Gandhi, a woman is also seen in this video. Allegations are being made that this woman could be the ambassador of China.