Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): ...So the farmers protest strangled Delhi?

The Supreme court pulled up ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat', a body of farmers and agriculturists, seeking permission to hold satyagraha at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. “You have strangulated the entire city and now you want to come within the city and start protest again here,” the apex court, in a strong-worded manner, told the farmers' body protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.