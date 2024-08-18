videoDetails

CM Nayab Singh Saini says Cabinet okays 20% quota in govt jobs for SC

| Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 07:50 AM IST

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state Cabinet has approved the report of the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission. Saini said that 20 percent reservation will be given to Scheduled Castes in government jobs in the state. During a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said - The Cabinet has approved the report of the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission. There will be 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes in government jobs, in which the commission has recommended that 10 percent of this reservation be allocated for disadvantaged Scheduled Castes.