Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2779405https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/cm-nayab-singh-saini-says-cabinet-okays-20-quota-in-govt-jobs-for-sc-2779405.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

CM Nayab Singh Saini says Cabinet okays 20% quota in govt jobs for SC

|Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 07:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that the state Cabinet has approved the report of the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission. Saini said that 20 percent reservation will be given to Scheduled Castes in government jobs in the state. During a press conference in Chandigarh, Saini said - The Cabinet has approved the report of the Haryana Scheduled Caste Commission. There will be 20 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes in government jobs, in which the commission has recommended that 10 percent of this reservation be allocated for disadvantaged Scheduled Castes.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day,18 August 2024
Play Icon08:53
Watch Top 100 News of the Day,18 August 2024
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 18th August 2024
Play Icon06:09
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 18th August 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin exact Mahaupay to make your day better on August 18,
Play Icon05:45
 Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin exact Mahaupay to make your day better on August 18,
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
Play Icon07:10
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
Play Icon02:51
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day,18 August 2024
play icon8:53
Watch Top 100 News of the Day,18 August 2024
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 18th August 2024
play icon6:9
Know most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign, 18th August 2024
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin exact Mahaupay to make your day better on August 18,
play icon5:45
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin exact Mahaupay to make your day better on August 18,
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
play icon7:10
DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case
play icon2:51
DNA: Bulldozer action in Udaipur Case