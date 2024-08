videoDetails

DNA: Stone-Pelting During Protest Against Attacks On Bangladeshi Hindus

Sonam | Updated: Aug 18, 2024, 01:46 AM IST

Actually, on 16th, a march was being taken out in Nashik, Maharashtra regarding the atrocities on Bangladeshi Hindus... As soon as the march reached Bhadrakali area of ​​the city... stone pelting started... People from both sides of the road. Stones were being thrown at others...and the police had to use mild force to control the situation.