Taal Thok Ke Special: Who benefits from 'Free Ki Revadi'?

BJP and Aam Aadmi Party are face to face over freebie politics. BJP has attacked the Kejriwal government for freebie politics, while Kejriwal has retaliated and thrown the entire ball of allegations in Center's court. Now the question arises whether freebie politics is a big political experiment and who is getting profited from it, public or political party.

|Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 08:52 PM IST
