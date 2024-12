videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the Day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Rahul called the funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh at Nigambodh Ghat an insult to the Sikh PM, BJP President JP Nadda hit back, saying Congress is busy pursuing its agenda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will communicate with the people of the country through the Mann Ki Baat program at 11 am today. The 117th episode of the 'Mann Ki Baat' program will be broadcast today.