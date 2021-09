Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Abdullah 'admirer' of terrorist government!

After capturing Afghanistan, the Taliban has announced a new government, on which former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has given a statement for the first time. He says he hopes the Taliban will give good governance in Afghanistan. Along with this, he also demanded full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and restoration of Article 370.