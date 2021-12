Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Akhilesh Yadav crosses the 'line' for votes?

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, who is busy in heavy campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections these days, in a jibe at his political rival Narendra Modi on Monday said, "people stay in Kashi when the end is near.” This statement of Akhilesh Yadav is getting a lot of criticism.