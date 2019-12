Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Now 'political shop' on name of the Indian army to get shut?

Zee News got to know from sources that Bipin Rawat, presently Indian Army General will be the first 'Chief of Defence Staff' of India. An official notification may get public soon. So, now 'political shop' on name of the Indian army to get shut? #TaalThokKe #CDS #ChiefOfDefenceStaff #BipinRawat #IndianArmyGeneral #ZeeNews