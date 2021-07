Taal Thok Ke: U-Turn of states on Oxygen crisis?

Opposition parties retaliated fiercely on the government's statement in Parliament that 'no one in the country is killed due to oxygen crisis', on which BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra clarified by holding a press conference. Along with this, Sambit Patra also criticized Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and attacked Arvind Kejriwal fiercely.